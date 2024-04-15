Twitter
Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Chandni Chowk is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies of NCT of Delhi. It is the smallest Lok Sabha constituency (by area) of Delhi that came into existence in 1956. Over the years, the seat has been a stronghold of the BJP.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 04:33 PM IST

Image courtesy: ANI
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to start on Friday. As per the schedule declared by the Election Commission (EC) last month, the polls will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. The parliamentary elections in NCT of Delhi’s 7 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single phase on May 25 (sixth phase).

Chandni Chowk is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies of NCT of Delhi. It is the smallest Lok Sabha constituency (by area) of Delhi that came into existence in 1956. Over the years, the seat has been a stronghold of the BJP.

Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In a surprising move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied the ticket to veteran leader and sitting MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan for the seat and instead fielded Praveen Khandelwal. On the contrary, the Congress Party has announced the candidacy of JP Agarwal to contest for the Chandni Chowk seat. 

Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the previous general elections, Dr. Harsh Vardhan from BJP emerged victorious in the constituency, securing 519055 votes. Whereas, Congress’ JP Agarwal was the runner-up who secured 290910 votes.

Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Harsh Vardhan from BJP won the Chandni Chowk constituency with 437938 votes, defeating AAP’s Ashutosh who secured 301618 votes.

