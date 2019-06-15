'Challenging but achievable': At NITI Aayog meet, PM Modi says goal to make India $5 trillion economy by 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the fifth meeting of NITI Aayog's Governing Council where he said that the goal of making India a US $5 trillion economy by 2024 is "challenging, but achievable" with the concerted efforts of states.

The meeting is being attended by all chief ministers, except Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Amarinder Singh (Punjab) and K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana), and senior union ministers.

Speaking at the meeting, Modi said, "NITI Aayog has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

"Goal to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024 is challenging, but achievable, with the concerted efforts of states," Modi, according to an official release, said.

He stressed that the states should recognise their core competence, and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level.

"Export sector vital for boosting income and employment. States should focus on export promotion," he said.

He said that the newly created Jal Shakti Ministry will help provide an integrated approach to water and states can also integrate various efforts towards water conservation and management.

"Union Government's commitment to double incomes of farmers by 2022 requires focus on fisheries, animal husbandry, horticulture, fruits and vegetables. Benefits of PM-KISAN and other farmer-centric schemes should reach beneficiaries within time," he added.

Recalling the recent general elections as the world's largest democratic exercise, the prime minister said that it is now time for everyone to work for the development of India.

He spoke of a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, drought, flood, pollution, corruption and violence.

Amid several parts of the country facing drought-like situation, Modi called for effective steps to tackle it by adopting 'per-drop, more-crop' strategy.