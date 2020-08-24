CET to be held in 12 languages, NRA test scores can be availed by states, UTs for job selection: Union Minister

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday announced that 1000 centres will be set up in 700 districts of the country for holding the Common Eligibility Test (CET) under the National Recruitment Agency (NRA). He also added that job seekers won't need to give a separate exam as the selection would be done on the basis of the NRA CET test score.

Speaking to Zee News, the Union Minister said, "A centre will be made in every district. There are 700 districts in India, so there will be 1,000 centres."

"Women candidates will be relaxed because many families avoid sending girls to far-flung areas," he added.

Singh also said that exams will be held in 12 languages under the NRA, and more languages will be added gradually.

The Union Cabinet on August 19 approved setting up of a national agency to conduct tests for various central government jobs. The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen candidates at the first level for Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Service Personnel (IBPS).

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed it as a historic decision that will allow job-seekers to take one common test and save costs and time spent on giving multiple exams.

At present, candidates seeking government jobs have to appear for separate examinations conducted by multiple recruiting agencies. Candidates have to pay a fee to multiple recruiting agencies and also have to travel long distances for appearing in various exams. A single exam would reduce the financial burden on candidates to a large extent.

"On average, 2.5-3 crore candidates appear in each of these examinations. A Common Eligibility Test would enable these candidates to appear once and apply to any or all of these recruitment agencies for the higher level of examination. This would indeed be a boon to all the candidates," the government had said.

Today, there are 20 agencies that have been created for recruitment in different ways. Every year, one and a half lakh job centres are created for which two and a half crore youth apply for jobs.

A level playing field will now be available and a process has been made to conduct a common test for three agencies. There will be only one examination through the NRA.

"An examination is being arranged by merging the staff selection board, rail selection board and banking selection," said Singh.

The validity of the exam for the job under the National Recruitment Agency will be for three years. If there is a vacancy for a state or central job, then there will be no need to give a separate exam as the selection will be done through the score of the National Recruitment Agency.