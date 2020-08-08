Centre to consider proposal for physical Parliament Monsoon session amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which seems to show no signs of stopping, the Centre is considering the proposal for a physical Parliament Monsoon session.

In this regard, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariates have given some suggestions to the government for the physical session following which the Centre will soon take the final decision regarding it.

Sources close to the news agency ANI stated that the government is considering the proposal for the physical session of both houses of Parliament, adding that it should be held from the Central Hall in two sessions daily--The first session dedicated to Lok Sabha for four hours and the second session to for Rajya Sabha for four hours.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee has already started physical meeting in Parliament House and several parliamentary committee meetings are scheduled to be held in the upcoming days in the Parliament including Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha.

The monsoon session of the parliament has already been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is likely to begin from the last week of August or the first week of September.

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated, stated the Union Health Ministry.

(With ANI inputs)