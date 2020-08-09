Centre to bring new law to protect land rights of Jammu and Kashmir natives

The central government is now considering bringing new legislation to protect the land rights of the native people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) The move is presumably aimed at addressing the concerns of the citizenry of the union territory after the revocation of the special status of the erstwhile following the abrogation of Article 470 of the Indian Constitution. A bill in this regard is likely to be tabled in Parliament soon.

"Land rights for the locals in Jammu and Kashmir are coming up. Work is on for enacting a new law that will allay all fears of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," an official privy to the development said told news agency PTI.

Notably, there has been a marked rise in fear among the local natives of Jammu and Kashmir domicile regarding the settlement of outsiders in the union territory following the Article 370 abrogation and the subsequent bifurcation of the erstwhile state. There prevails an air of distrust and insecurity over the settlement of people from other states in the union territory now.

"Once the legislation is passed by Parliament, the fear of losing rights over land will be over in Jammu and Kashmir," the aforementioned official was quoted as saying.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Although much uproar was raised over its implementation back then, it has now been a year since the historic act, and statistics show that the situation in the valley is better than ever in the history of the land. Less militancy and more progress mark the region, now a union territory, as the administration's attempts for reform gradually take shape. Here we brief the major changes in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 abrogation.

Among the major changes, one that needs a special mention is that out of 354 erstwhile state laws in Jammu and Kashmir, 164 laws have been repealed, 138 laws have been modified while 170 central laws have been made applicable.

There has been a 262% increase in minority scholarships. Also, five corporations have been set up to unbundle power department corporations, and government funds worth Rs 1000 crores parked outside have been located and channeled into the consolidated fund.