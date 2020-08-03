Centre should seek report from Maharashtra Guv on Bihar vs Mumbai Police: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

As tensions continue to intensify between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police over probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said that the Narendra Modi-led Centre should seek a report from the Maharashtra Governor on the clash so that justice can be delivered to the late actor.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy said the clash may harm the cause in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"Centre as a custodian of the Constitution, should ask the Governor of Maharashtra for a report on the present ugly Mumbai-Patna clash of States’ Police, which may harm the cause of justice in the SSR mysterious death because of fudging that is going on to make it look a suicide," his tweet read.

The remark comes in wake of clash between the Patna and Mumbai Police over the probe in the case. While the Maharashtra government has claimed that the Mumbai Police is capable of investigating the case, Sushant's parents had filed an FIR in Patna, forcing the Bihar Police to probe the matter.

Earlier on Monday, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was heading a police team from Patna probing the case was 'forcibly quarantined' by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said.

"IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite a request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw," the Bihar DGP tweeted.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.