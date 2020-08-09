Centre's E-Marketplace to act as bridge between government, supplier: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

The Centre is open for business and the Government E-Marketplace (GeM) will play the role of a bridge between government and supplier, Union Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush said on Sunday.

GeM is an online platform developed by the Centre for public procurement for various government departments and ministries.

Speaking at National Public Procurement Policy platform organized by industry body CII, the minister informed that Indian Railways will completely move on to GeM portal in next 8-10 months, adding that the move is aimed for better efficiency and transparency.

Goyal further informed that all procurement processes have been made public on GeM portal from July 1 and this will help for more and more vendors/players participation and increase competitiveness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre wants to make GeM a Unified Public Procurement Platform in coming years, he added. The minister also added the entire bidding and procurement process will be seamless through GeM.

Further, any supplier or vendor who fails to deliver timely or supplies a Bad quality product will not only be blacklisted on GeM but also in the entire Indian government system, the minister warned. No government department will procure any item from the blacklisted vendor, he added.

The 'Make In India' marking has also been made mandatory on products on GeM portal.

For all those products which are not Made In India but are required in India then the GeM will need to publicize it widely. Goyal said that both Railways and RDSO are developing new vendors for such products.

Goyal also stressed that time has come to get done with the fear of COVID-19 and get back to the economic activities with confidence and energy.