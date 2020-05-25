Centre reviews progress of relief, restoration work in cyclone-hit West Bengal

The financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore has already been released to the state government.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday for the fourth time to review the ongoing coordination efforts and restoration measures in southern Bengal that has been severely hit by cyclone Amphan.

The meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore has already been released to the state government as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he conducted an aerial survey and reviewed the relief efforts with the West Bengal government.

Chief Secretary of West Bengal thanked the Centre for the support provided for relief and restoration.

Restoration of Power and Telecommunication infrastructure was stated to be a priority in the cyclone-affected areas of the state. While telecom connectivity has been restored in most areas, damages to the local power distribution network have affected the restoration of complete supply in some areas.

Central government agencies along with teams from neighbouring states have also been deployed in the restoration efforts.

To assist in clearing the roads that have been blocked by fallen trees, Indian Army along with teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in Kolkata.

The Cabinet Secretary noted the progress made in restoration work and advised that complete power connectivity, telecom service, and drinking water supplies need to be restored on a priority basis.

He also suggested that the West Bengal government may indicate its additional requirements if any and directed the Central agencies to work in close coordination with the state government.

Central agencies are ready to provide any further assistance that may be required by the state, the official note said, adding that adequate stocks of food grains have also been kept ready for supply based on the demand from the state.

Ministry of Home Affairs will also be sending a Central team soon to assess the damages, the statement said.