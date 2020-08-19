Centre may mull over proposal to introduce Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts

The proposal aims to replace multiple examinations conducted by different recruiting agencies for selection to government jobs advertised each year, with single online common eligibility test (CET).

The Union Cabinet may mull over the proposal to introduce the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to non-gazetted posts in government and public sector banks on Wednesday.

The proposal aims to replace multiple examinations conducted by different recruiting agencies for selection to government jobs advertised each year, with single online common eligibility test (CET).

National Recruitment Agency will conduct the CET examination while the test scores to be valid for three years.

The proposal looks to cut costs, and save time for the government, the recruiting agencies and candidates.

CET merit list may be made available to the states by NRA on cost-sharing basis, for undertaking recruitment to state government jobs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the proposal in her Union budget speech on February 1 this year.

For now, aspirants have to appear for different examinations conducted by various agencies to apply for government jobs demanding similar eligibility criteria which cost the government a lot of time, expenditure.