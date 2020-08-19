Centre may mull over proposal to introduce Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts

Headlines

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Rajasthan: Restaurant owner beaten to death by employees over food preparation

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, death toll remains at 27

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

7 best films based on Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

HomeIndia

India

Centre may mull over proposal to introduce Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts

The proposal aims to replace multiple examinations conducted by different recruiting agencies for selection to government jobs advertised each year, with single online common eligibility test (CET).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 10:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Cabinet may mull over the proposal to introduce the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to non-gazetted posts in government and public sector banks on Wednesday.

The proposal aims to replace multiple examinations conducted by different recruiting agencies for selection to government jobs advertised each year, with single online common eligibility test (CET).

National Recruitment Agency will conduct the CET examination while the test scores to be valid for three years.

The proposal looks to cut costs, and save time for the government, the recruiting agencies and candidates.

CET merit list may be made available to the states by NRA on cost-sharing basis, for undertaking recruitment to state government jobs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the proposal in her Union budget speech on February 1 this year.

For now, aspirants have to appear for different examinations conducted by various agencies to apply for government jobs demanding similar eligibility criteria which cost the government a lot of time, expenditure.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP MP breaks down, attacks Mamata Banerjee govt over crime against women during West Bengal panchayat polls

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: How Kargil War was planned in 1999? Know timeline and significance

Project K is officially titled Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas' messiah gives Dune vibes in first look of dystopian sci-fi saga

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Rent hikes result in payday bonanza for King Charles III, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE