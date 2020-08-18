Centre likely to discuss privatisation of 6 airports in Cabinet meeting on Wednesday

Representational image

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up the matter of privatisation of six airports including Amritsar, Indore, Ranchi, Trichy, Bhubaneshwar, and Raipur in its next meeting on Wednesday.

After the cabinet approval, the bidding process will begin soon.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has already sent a Cabinet Note and the approval is just a formality.

This comes three months after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) directed privatisation of these airports within three months. The meeting held in May to review the divestment and privatisation status with the PMO directing the process for Cabinet approval to completed within three months.

The three-month deadline ended on August 15 and the first Cabinet meeting after it will be held on August 19.

Aviation Ministry has already sent the Cabinet Note. The approval of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is just a formality which can be given in the Wednesday meeting or the one after that.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that the ministry will place a proposal for "further" privatisation of airports before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

"We are going to the Cabinet tomorrow for further airport privatisation. We have got many more airports lined up, dozens of them, and the 100 new airports we will build between now and 2030," Puri said during a webinar.

The Modi government had earlier decided to privatise operations of 12 airports of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The decision on privatisation of six airports of Ahmadabad, Mangalore, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Jaipur was taken in the first phase.

Adani Enterprises got all these airports after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.