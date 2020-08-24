Centre forms National Council for Transgender Persons

The Central Government on August 21 constituted a National Council for Transgender Persons, headed by the Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment. The Council was announced in a gazette notification issued on Friday.

The council will have joint secretary-level members from the ministries of health, home, housing, minority affairs, education, rural development, labour and law. In addition, there will be members from the department of pensions, Niti Aayog, National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Women.

The representatives of the state governments and union territories by rotation, one each from the north, south, east, west and northeast regions will be members of the commission. Also, five representatives of the transgender community, one each from the north, south, east, west and northeast regions have also been announced.

The National Council, formed under Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, will perform the following functions:

1. To advise the Centre on the formulation of policies, programmes, legislation and projects with respect to transgender persons.

2. To monitor and evaluate the impact of policies and programmes designed for achieving equality.

3. To review and coordinate the activities of all the departments of government and other governmental and non-governmental organisations which are dealing with matters relating to transgender persons.

4. To redress the grievances of transgender persons.

5. To perform such other functions as may be prescribed by the Central Government.

The tenure of the council members will be for three years.