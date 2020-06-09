Centre contemplating reduction in syllabus, says HRD Minister; invites suggestions on social media

The Central Government is contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Tuesday.

Schools and colleges have been closed since March due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown with even board exams being cancelled due to the pandemic. Demands have been made from several quarters that syllabus must be reduced as students have already lost precious time in the ongoing academic year.

In a series of tweets, the HRD Minister said, “In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year.”

The HRD Minister also invited suggestions from teachers and educationists on social media.

"I would like to appeal to all teachers, academicians, and educationists to share their point of view on this matter using #SyllabusForStudents2020 on MHRD's or my Twitter and Facebook page so that we can take them into consideration while making a decision," he said.

The announcement came following a meeting with the state education secretaries led by Anita Karwal, Secretary of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). Issues like health and safety of students, hygiene measures and issues related to online or digital learning were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier on June 6, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the AAP government, had pitched a proposal to reduce the syllabus by 30% for all grades to make up for the loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter Pokhriyal, Sisodia asserted that since people need to learn to live with coronavirus now, it would be better if the already existing learning spaces like schools, take up that role and schools are reopened wih reasonable precautions.

All educationals institutions including schools across the country have been closed since March 16 before the nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25. As the lockdown kept getting extended, classrooms remained shut as part of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the Centre allowed opening of shops, religious places and malls from June 8, demands have been made to allow opening of schools and colleges.

The government had last week announced that educational institutions will be reopened after discussing the outbreak situation with states and Union territories in July.