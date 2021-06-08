Centre caps vaccine prices for private hospitals: Covishield at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410

The Centre on Tuesday announced revised prices of Covid-19 vaccines for private hospitals, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a price cap on service charges for vaccines. The new price is according to the revised guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. The coronavirus vaccine rates will also be updated on the CoWin portal.

Covishield vaccine price has been fixed at Rs 780 in private hospitals. The rate of Covaxin in private hospitals has been fixed at Rs 1410 and the rate for Sputnik V has been fixed at Rs 1145.

These prices are inclusive of 5% GST. The statement showed the 5 per cent GST rates imposed on the vaccine doses: Rs 30 for Covishield, Rs 60 for Covaxin and Rs 47.40-47 for Sputnik V.

States have been asked to implement the fixed rates. The Health Ministry asked states to ensure that the prices declared by various private CVCs do not exceed the ceiling.

"The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges. State governments may monitor the price being so charged," the ministry said.

Order for 44 crore doses of Covishield, Covaxin

Meanwhile, the central government said that it has placed an order for 44 crore doses of COVID vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre would take over the state procurement quota and provide free jabs to state governments for inoculation of all above the age of 18.

These 44 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered by their makers between August and December 2021, the Union Health Ministry said.

"In immediate follow-up of the prime minister's announcement of these changes in the Guidelines of National COVID Vaccination programme yesterday, the Centre has placed an order with Serum Institute of India for 25 crore doses of Covishield and with Bharat Biotech for 19 crore doses of Covaxin,’’ Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, said.

"Additionally, 30 per cent of the advance for procurement of both the COVID-19 vaccines has been released to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech," Dr Paul said.

He said the Centre has been supporting the efforts of states and union territories for an effective vaccination drive under the "whole of government approach" since January 16 this year.

The central government will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 years of age from June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, announcing that the Centre will take over the 25 per cent state procurement quota.