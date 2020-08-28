Centre allows airlines to serve on-board meals, in-flight entertainment

The central government has permitted the resumption of on-board serving of serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages along with in-flight entertainment on domestic and international flights.

In an order, the Centre has said that airlines may serve pre-packed snacks and meals and pre-packed beverages as per the policy of the airlines depending on the duration of the flight.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also issued a standard operating procedure for this.

The government has asked airline companies to use disposable plates, cutlery and set-up plates, which will not be used again. Tea, coffee and other beverages will be served in disposable glasses, bottles, cans and containers. Along with this, the crew will have to wear a new set of gloves for every mile and beverage service.

There will also be no pouring service and beverages will be served in single-use disposable units. The government had banned the meal and beverage service and in-flight entertainment when flights resumed in the domestic segment from May 25 and in special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 7.

Along with the food announcement, the government has also approved in-flight entertainment for domestic and international flights. The government has asked airlines to ensure that disposable earphones are used, or that clean and disinfected earphones are provided to passengers.

The SOP also mentions that airlines must clean and sanitize all touchpoints after every flight.

Domestic flights were suspended from March 25 and international flights from March 23 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government had approved domestic flights to fly again from May 25, but keeping in mind the safety and hygiene, the government had prohibited serving food or drinks on flights.