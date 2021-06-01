Center issues notice to retired Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

New Delhi: The clash between the Center and Bengal government continues over the transfer of the state's top bureaucrat Alapan Bandyopadhyay. The Center has issued a show-cause notice to Alapan under the Disaster Management Act 51 (B) and the former Chief Secretary of West Bengal has to reply to this notice in 3 days. Failure to do so or if the Central Government is not satisfied with the response might result in action or FIR filed against him.

What is the provision?

Under the Disaster Management Act 51 (B), if any officer does not follow any order of the Central Government or the State Government or the National Executive Committee, then there is a provision of punishment in it. Under which 1-year jail or fine or both can be imposed. The central government has also talked about charge sheeting Alapan.

The All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, applicable to IAS officers, have provisions for minor and severe punishment, which can be imposed by the Center on an officer. According to the rules, under minor action on an officer currently serving, an adverse entry in the service book, ban on promotion, ban on salary increase and reduction in pay scale can be done. At the same time, if action is taken after retirement, then the pension, gratuity and CGHS facility of that officer can be stopped.

Why did Alapan retire earlier?

According to sources quoted by Zee News, Alapan Bandyopadhyay decided to retire after leaving the extension of 3 months to avoid legal action from the Centre. Had he been working as the Chief Secretary in the event of an extension of service, then the Centre could have taken major action against him for contempt of order and his pension and graduation could be stopped.

Alapan got 3 months extension

It may be noted that the tenure of Alapan Bandyopadhyay was coming to an end on May 31, but keeping in view the management of Covid-19, the Center gave them a 3-month extension after consultation with the state government.