Cell phone, charger, tobacco...Om Prakash Chautala’s Tihar cell has it all

Recovery of mobile phones from the cell of hardened criminals in Tihar Jail have been regular affairs but from getting from the cell of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala has left the prison authorities perplexed.

Additional Inspector General of Tihar, Rajkumar said a mobile phone, a charger, tobacco pouch, and wire were recovered from the prison cell during a surprise inspection. “A surprise search was conducted on Thursday in ward number 3 of jail number 2 on the directions of Prison Headquarters (Director General). During the search, a mobile phone and some other prohibited articles like a charger, wire and some tobacco were recovered from cell number 32 of the ward,” the officer said.

Other than Chautala, two men called Surender and Ramesh Sharma are also lodged in the same cell. During an initial inquiry, Ramesh Sharma claimed that the items belonged to him. But sources said that the phone belonged to Chautala.

Director General Ajay Kashyap has initiated a detailed inquiry into the matter. It was also found that jail staff were involved in smuggling the banned items into the jail. “The role of jail superintendent is under the scanner and if found guilty, he will face disciplinary action,” said the officer.

ACTIVE JAILBIRD

Chautala, who was on a 21-day furlough, had returned to the Tihar Jail on Wednesday. The phone was caught on Thursday. Son of ex-DyPM Devi Lal, Chaulata, cleared secondary exam for Class XII from jail.