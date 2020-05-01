Headlines

Ceasefire violation: India's strong demarche to Pakistan after civilian killed in Pak firing in J&K

Pakistan forces have carried out more than 1518 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: May 01, 2020, 11:28 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued a demarche to the Pakistani high commission in a strong protest over the killing of an Indian civilian in a ceasefire violation by Pak Amry.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces took place in Krishna Ghati Sector of Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. A 16-year-old boy, Gul Faraz died in the shell firing while another civilian aged Zafar Iqbal, 36, was injured.

Pakistan forces have carried out more than 1518 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020. While asking the country to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding, New Delhi instructed Pakistan to desist from such acts.

The issue of unprovoked ceasefire violation has been also raised during the weekly Director Generals Military Operations talks.

Earlier on March 13, India had demarche Pakistan over the killing of three of its civilians in ceasefire violations. Pakistan again violated the ceasefire on April 12 in Chowkibal and Kupwara, killing three Indian civilians including women and a minor child.

Shamima Begum, 34, 17-year old Javid Ahmad Khan of Reddi Chowkibal and 8-year old Zeeshan Bashir, resident of Tumna.

The Pakistani Army again violated the ceasefire on Friday and indulged in unprovoked firing around 3:30 pm along the LoC in Rampur Sector of Baramula district.

Three soldiers have been injured and the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

