CBSE Results 2020: Dates not announced, fake press note on class 10th, class 12th result being circulated, says board

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday denied reports of announcing CBSE class 10th and class 12th result date and said the purported press note being circulated is fake.

A CBSE press note claiming that result of class 10 and class 12 will be released on July 13 and July 11, respectively is being circulated on social media and was also tweeted by news agency ANI. The agency, however, retracted the story later and issued a clarification.

"Story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted," ANI said in a tweet.

Story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/QnwoSsRj2i — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The same press note is also doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

The CBSE issued a clarification on the issue and said, "A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates."

A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) https://t.co/z0WGQcIaBW pic.twitter.com/ecIsHH3jch — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Earlier, the CBSE had cancelled the remaining board exams of class 10th and class 12th owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board had said in its notification that results based on the revised method of assessment would be released by July 15.