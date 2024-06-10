Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Celebrating 3rd term of PM Modi with heartfelt wishes from Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rachana Shah, Rhythm Wagholikar

Meet India's youngest MP ever, who graduated from London, won by over 1 lakh votes from...

Mumbai Coastal Road phase 2 inaugurated today: Check reduced travel time, entry rules and more

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

CBSE issues warning against fake syllabus, sample question papers after....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Celebrating 3rd term of PM Modi with heartfelt wishes from Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rachana Shah, Rhythm Wagholikar

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Mumbai Coastal Road phase 2 inaugurated today: Check reduced travel time, entry rules and more

8 restaurants where you can bump into your favourite celeb having breakfast

Reasons behind pain in feet

9 actors who became superstars despite being rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

Meet actress, who left industry after getting fed up with glamour world, made comeback after years, is now TV superstar

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

HomeIndia

India

CBSE issues warning against fake syllabus, sample question papers after....

The Board has warned students against falling prey to online portals spreading unverified news.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

CBSE issues warning against fake syllabus, sample question papers after....
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued an advisory cautioning students and parents against misleading information about the syllabus, resources and sample question papers for the 2024-25 session.

The Board has warned students against falling prey to online portals spreading unverified news.

"It has come to our notice that certain online portals and websites are circulating outdated links and unverified news related to sample question papers, curriculum, CBSE resources, and activities. These links and news falsely claim to provide updated information for the session 2024-25," the advisory said.

"In the interest of the public, we wish to emphasise that information from unauthorised sources can be misleading and may cause unnecessary confusion among schools, students, parents, and other stakeholders," it added.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Farida Jalal reveals she was 'deeply hurt' by Yash Chopra, Karan Johar: 'People do shift loyalties but...'

    Mukesh Ambani led firm launches new app to take on PhonePe, Paytm

    US President Biden apologises to Zelenskyy over delay in passing aid package to Ukraine

    Manoj Tyagi honoured with 'Bharat Gaurav Award' in France

    'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

    In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

    Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement