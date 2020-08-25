CBI to interrogate Sushant Singh Rajput's former house manager and Rhea Chakraborty's close aide Samuel Miranda

Rhea Chakraborty’s close associate and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house staff Samuel Miranda likely to be interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation today.

Widening its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to interrogate the late actor’s former house manager and Rhea Chakraborty's close associate Samuel Miranda in a second-round today.

Samuel Miranda had been questioned by the CBI in the first round of interrogation when the investigating agency took over the case after the Supreme Court’s direction.

The former house manager had also been previously questioned by the Directorate of Enforcement, who was probing the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case.

Samuel Miranda had been Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager since April 4, 2019. However, he was unable to visit Sushant’s house after the lockdown that was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CBI has since Thursday also questioned Sushant's other staff Dipesh Sawant on multiple occasions after the team arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, following the apex court's nod.

Meanwhile, the CBI has already shared the autopsy report and other videos with AIIMS Forensic department for the medico-legal opinion. The source said that in the coming days it will also summon Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and other accused named in the case, which is registered on August 6 based on the Bihar Police case on the orders of the Central government following a recommendation by the Bihar government.

Sushant's father K.K. Singh had filed the case at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25. The case was registered against Rhea, her parents, brother, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda and unknown persons.

The CBI team Monday quizzed Sushant's house help Neeraj and the actor's friend and flatmate Siddhartha Pithani. They also visited Cooper Hospital and questioned the team of doctors who performed the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, the CBI also questioned Sushant's former accountant Rajat Mewati and the investigating agency visited Waterstone Resort in Mumbai, where Rhea and Sushant stayed for two months to undergo some sort of spiritual healing.

A team of CBI also visited Kotak Mahindra Bank to gather information related to Sushant's accounts.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was part of several films including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and several others, was found dead on June 14.