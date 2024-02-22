CBI raids former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's premises

CBI is conducting searches at 30 locations linked to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 22 conducted raids at more than 30 locations including those linked to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik.

The raid is being conducted into alleged corruption linked to the Kiru Hydroelectric project contract in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, he has been alleged that Satya Pal Malik has been offered a Rs 300 crore bribe for the approval of two crucial files, one of which involved the Kiru Hydroelectric power project.