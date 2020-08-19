Headlines

'Cashback of Rs 50,000 if you catch COVID-19 within 24 hrs of purchase': Kerala shop's controversial ad lands in soup

A case has come up in Kerala, where an electronics goods shop landed in trouble after it published an advertisement promising customers cashback of up to Rs 50,000 without GST if they tested COVID-19 positive within 24 hours of shopping.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 12:49 AM IST

Store owners do all sorts of promotions in order to attract customers to their shop but sometimes, it can become problematic. One such case has come up in Kerala, where an electronics goods shop landed in trouble after it published an advertisement promising customers cashback of up to Rs 50,000 without GST if they tested COVID-19 positive within 24 hours of shopping.

Soon after the 'controversial' message went viral, the shop saw a sudden increase in the number of customers, which prompted the administration to take action.

The electronics goods shop had published the advertisement in print, electronic, and digital mediums.

A lawyer from Kottayam, upon seeing the advertisement, wrote a letter to the chief minister asking the offer to be deemed as unlawful and punishable.

Police reached the venue to shut the retail outlet as soon as the matter was brought to the chief minister. Police has also launched a probe against the owner.

Kerala recorded over 1700 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the infection count touched 47,898 and six more fatalities were confirmed due to the virus, taking the death toll to 175.

