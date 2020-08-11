'Can't make much difference in politics': Shah Faesal on future plans

Once a poster boy of Kashmir, Shah Faesal, who quit his administrative service to join mainstream politics in last year has now bid adieu to his short political carrier after exiting Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), the party he founded with much fanfare.

After the abrogation of J&K special status on August 5, 2019, he was placed under detention by the authorities in view of law and order challenge. He was later slapped with Public Safety Act (PSA) after being detained at Delhi airport and barred from travelling abroad.

Sources say Faesal will be rejoining the administration as his resignation in 2018 was never accepted by the government. At the time of his resignation, he was posted as managing director of power development cooperation.

On his future plans, Faesal said he doesn't feel that he can make much difference in politics.

“I realised, in view of changed political circumstances, I can't make much difference in politics. I am a realist and want to promise only that which I can deliver," Faesal, while speaking to WION, said. The topper of 2009 UPSC civil services exam said he has no idea at the moment where he will go next.

"People are gradually coming to terms with the new reality. Mainstream politics will get revived, with or without me. There is no running away from a representative government," Shah told WION over WhatsApp.

Faesal has also deleted his tweets from his personal Twitter handle. There is a disciplinary proceeding that is pending against him over a controversial tweet which he posted in April 2018.

It will be interesting to see if the government reinstates his service in the coming days, which sources say is very much possible.