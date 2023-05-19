Cambay Tiger's Seafood & Meat Empire grows with the launch of its Gurugram store

The only omnichannel meat brand to have experiential stores

Gurugram, May 20, 2023 - Cambay Tiger, Mumbai's famous premium seafood and meat brand with a 25-year seafood legacy, has launched its new store in Gurugram. The brand runs state-of-the-art Aquaculture Farms where they grow their own sustainable Prawns and also Tilapia fish, which is a fantastic source of inexpensive protein, the first of its kind in India. Gurugram can now enjoy the brand's extensive range of over 80+ varieties of seafood and meat products including exotic products like Japanese Ahi tuna and Norwegian salmon, as well as local favourites like sole and chicken legs; plus, tasty new marinades and curries to simplify cooking.

Cambay Tiger's commitment to freshness is reflected in its remarkable practice of cutting products only after an order is placed, something which is unheard of in the world of seafood e-commerce. This, combined with almost unlimited customization options, ensures that customers receive the freshest and highest quality products tailored to their specific needs.

Additionally, the brand's dependable 90-minute delivery service guarantees that Gurugram residents receive their online orders quickly, making it easier than ever to enjoy your favourite food, fast.

Amit Tiwary, COO of Cambay Tiger said, “We were already serving Delhi and now are excited to be able to bring the brand that sets the quality benchmark in Mumbai to Gurugram’s discerning clientele. We want to make the freshest seafood in the country accessible to the North and Gurugram as it develops into one of the leading tech hubs in the country.”

The new store is located at DLF Phase 2.

Customers can place their order online at https://cambaytiger.com or download the Android/IOS app or call 7700060006.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)