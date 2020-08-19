Cabinet approves setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test for govt jobs

The Central Government on Wednesday approved setting up of 'National Recruitment Agency' to conduct Common Eligibility Test for jobseekers.

The decision was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said while announcing the Cabinet decision.

Addressing the media, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said it is one of the most landmark reforms in the history of independent India.

"It'll bring in ease of recruitment, selection, job placement and ease of living particularly for certain sections of society which are at a disadvantage on one account or the other," he said.

"Merit list of Common Entrance Test (CET) will remain valid for 3 years during which the candidate can apply for jobs in different sectors depending upon his aptitude and preferences," he added.

"A multi-agency body called the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen and shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts. NRA will have representatives of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the SSC, RRB & IBPS. It is envisioned that the NRA would be a specialist body bringing the state of the art technology and best practices to the field of Central Government recruitment," the government said in a press release.

This will end the need for candidates to appear in multiple examinations conducted by multiple agencies.

"Apart from the examination fees, candidates have to incur additional expenses for travel, boarding, lodging and other such. A single examination would reduce the financial burden on candidates to a large extent," the statement said.