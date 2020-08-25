Headlines

Building Collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad: 2 dead; 18 still feared to be trapped under debris in Kajalpura

After a five-story building in the Kajalpura area at Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed, the rescue operation is underway. According to the latest updates, 2 deaths have been reported so far, while 18 are still feared trapped under the debris.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 09:31 AM IST

After a five-story building in the Kajalpura area at Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed last night, the rescue operation is underway today (i.e August 25, Tuesday). According to the latest updates, 2 deaths have been reported so far, while 18 are still feared trapped under the debris.

 

 

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare said that at least 60 people were rescued and at least 30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris after a five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed.

Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot where a building collapsed in the Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening."Around 60 people rescued, 25-30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are here. One death reported so far. Injured are being treated and some are discharged," Tatkare told news agency ANI.

"Those with serious injuries were taken to Mumbai for advanced treatment. The probe has begun. We wish that Special Investigation Team should be constituted," she added.

Eknath Shinde said," It is an unfortunate incident. One person died and seven have been injured. The rescue operation is going on. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the government will help the affected families."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Director-General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.

"The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone's safety," Shah had tweeted yesterday.

IPS, DG NDRF, Satya Narayan Pradhan took to Twitter and informed that three NDRF teams are rushing from Pune for rescue operation with all special equipment. NDRF Maharashtra Commandant monitoring situation in real-time.

Last night, it was reported that over 70 people are feared trapped in the building collapse.

 

(With agency inputs)

