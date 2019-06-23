Headlines

BSP chief Mayawati appoints brother, nephew to key party posts

While Anand Kumar has been made the party's national vice president, his son Akash has been appointed the BSP's national coordinator.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 05:08 PM IST

In first post-poll appointments following the less-than-expected results in the Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday appointed her brother Anand Kumar and nephew Akash Anand to top posts in the party.  

While Anand Kumar has been made the party's national vice president, his son Akash has been appointed the BSP's national coordinator, a senior leader said.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Lucknow which was attended by top functionaries of the party. Another senior leader Ramji Gautam has also been appointed BSP's national coordinator. 

Amroha MP Danish Ali, who had joined the party just before the Lok Sabha poll after leaving the JD(S), has been made the leader of the party in Lok Sabha, Party's Nagina MP Girish Chandra has been appointed the chief whip in Lok Sabha.

Who is Akash Anand? 

Akash Anand, the suave 24-year-old nephew of Mayawati, is now a regular in BSP's official engagements. He was introduced to party leaders by Mayawati in 2017 when she told them that he had returned from London after doing his MBA and he would look after the party affairs. 

Akash, the son of her younger brother Anand, made his public debut in May 2017, when he accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur. In September 2017, he shared the stage with her and his father at a Meerut rally.

After an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Akash became more active and was credited with launching Mayawati on Twitter.

He was seen with his aunt during election rallies. On April 16, after the Election Commission banned Mayawati for campaigning for 48 hours over a Model Code of Conduct violation, Akash also addressed a rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh in Agra. 

His elevation is being seen as a sign as his growing influence in the party affairs.

Uttar Pradesh will witness bypolls on 12 assembly seats and Mayawati's attempt is seen as an attempt to strengthen the organisation after its "unexpected" performance in Lok Sabha polls in which the party won 10 seats. 

Mayawati had recently announced her decision to fight the by-elections for 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh alone stating that her ally Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's vote base did not support the coalition in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP managed to bag 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, SP won 5 and RLD drew a blank, taking the 'mahagathbandhan' total to 15 -- far behind the BJP's 62.

Phones, bags, car keys barred at Mayawati's meet

Mayawati chaired a meeting of her party office bearers, members, legislators and parliamentarians where she made some key appointments and also to chalk out the party strategy for upcoming by-elections.

The attendees were asked to leave their bags, mobile phones, vehicle keys and any digital devices outside the meeting, which is underway at party headquarters in Lucknow.

Wrapped in yellow chits safeguarded with rubber bands, phones, and car keys were stacked in drawers of tables placed outside the venue. Similarly, bags belonging to party members were marked with papers chits to denote owners.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

