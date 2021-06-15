BREAKING: Restrictions under Section 144 extended in Bengaluru till June 21 - Details here

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, restrictions under section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in public places have been extended in the city till June 21.

“Section 144 CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in public places, except for purposes which are exempted) to remain in effect till 21st June midnight. Bus stands, railways station and airports exempt”, read the circular issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate.

The restrictions were extended just a day after traffic snarls returned to Bengaluru as the state government decided to relax lockdown in 19 districts after more than a month. The daily COVID-19 curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday would remain in place. It may be recalled that a total shutdown was imposed in Karnataka on April 27 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Bengaluru unlock: Full list of relaxations

- All industries can operate with 50 per cent staff strength.- Garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.- Shops selling essential goods allowed to operate till 2 PM by extending their duration from 10 AM earlier.- All construction activities will be permitted.- Shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.- Parks will be opened from 5 AM to 10 AM .- Street vendors can do their business from 6 AM to 2 PM’.- Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.- Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff.- Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service.- Bars will be open for takeaways till 2 PM.