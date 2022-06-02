Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Kulgam: The victim was an employee of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank.

Srinagar: Days after a school principal was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir, a bank manager has been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. The police said the incident took place in Kulgam's Areh Mohanpora area. The victim was an employee of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank.

The victim was a resident of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh.

The police have cordoned off the area.

The man has been identified as Vijay Kumar. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed on the way.

Last week, 36-year-old Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Pandit teacher, was shot dead in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam.

Several civilians have been killed by terrorists in the Union territory over the last few weeks.

TV actor Amreen Bhat was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area on May 25. Before that, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office, was shot dead by terrorists.

The Hindu employees in Jammu and Kashmir have been protesting demanding security for them in the valley.