Brace yourselves: Mumbai likely face heavy rains in next 48 hours

Mumbaikars could face a wet day tomorrow and day after. The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations in Maharashtra has stated that the Meteorological department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea between June 11and June 12 which will bring heavy rains in Mumbai tomorrow and day after.

An offshore trough created over the western coast from Maharashtra to Kerela and a low pressure zone generated over the Arabian Sea have hastened the pre-monsoon showers that has hit the Eastern and central suburbs and the island city. Mumbai, which experinced a light drizzle on sunday, will now be experiencing heavy rains due to a cyclonic storm.

The cyclone will hit the Arabian Sea 300 Km away from the coast and will be accompanied by gusty winds that will hit Mumbai and the Konkan region.The meteorological deparment has warned the fishermen to stay away from the sea.

Mumbai’s suburban railway services were affected near Kalyan Station and trains were also affected on the Western Railway lines after rains halted trains at Bandra. The snafu lasted 20 minutes.

Flights were affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai due to heavy rainfalls.

Due to heavy rains affecting visibility, operations at Mumbai international airport are on hold. Runway 09 has been handed over to Air Traffic Control, operations expected to restart anytime. A United Air (Newark- Mumbai) has been diverted to New Delhi.

There were heavy rains in Mumbai and in suburbs, including areas like Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Vileparle and Bandra.

Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and Kurla in Eastern suburbs also got decent rainfall.