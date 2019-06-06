Bonhomie over Eid as PM Narendra Modi & Amit Shah lead festive cheer

Ushering in a change in the tense political atmosphere that has prevailed since the elections, the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr united all political parties to come on a common platform and send messages of peace, well-being and prosperity to all.

First, President Ram Nath Kovind sent out his wishes via a tweet that read, "Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone's lives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also among the first to take a lead and send out Eid greetings. In a message in both English and Urdu, he tweeted, "Greetings on this auspicious occasion of Id-ul-Fitr. May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion, and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness."

His tweet then prompted several BJP ministers and leaders to send their congratulatory messages as well.

(Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari partakes in seviaya at a supporter’s home in Nagpur-ANI)

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the lone Muslim MP from BJP, offered namaz at Dargah Panja Sharif, Kashmiri Gate in Delhi. Meanwhile, greeting the nation, home minister Amit Shah hoped the festival would bring peace and happiness for everyone. A day before, Shah had also reprimanded union minister Giriraj Singh over his satirical communal comments about an iftar party by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Extending his warm wishes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too wished the people, saying, "Warm greetings and best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival strengthen the bonds of peace, harmony and brotherhood in our society."

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also sent out his wishes, "Eid Mubarak and my best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid."