Bollywood Sound Maestro Saibu V Simon Collaborates with Maris Vijay for 'VattaKanal'

In a spectacular sonic reunion, India's top sound engineer Saibu V Simon has joined hands with renowned music composer Maris Vijay after eight years. Their collaboration has yielded a sonic masterpiece for the upcoming movie "VattaKanal”.

Saibu V Simon, a distinguished figure in the audio engineering landscape of India, rose to prominence in the 2010s. After successfully mastering the film Vingyani in 2014, Saibu V Simon continues to captivate Bollywood audiences with his audio engineering expertise.

Saibu who has already worked with legendry music directors like A. R. Rahman, Harris Jayaraj and other top names in south cinema has a career steeped in multifaceted endeavors, from being a musician in the Christian devotional scene to mastering more than 100 films' Original Sound Tracks (OSTs). His contributions have been honored with several awards, including the IRA Awards, ZEE Awards, Russian Film Festival Awards, and MTV Best Album Awards.

In the bustling realm of Bollywood's music industry, where hundreds of talented sound engineers vie for recognition, Saibu V Simon has emerged a standout. Selected personally by the renowned Indian playback singer and Ghazal maestro, Padma Shri Hariharan, to handle the engineering duties for his studio recordings and live performances, Saibu's achievement is truly commendable. It's an affirmation of his artistry and skill in an industry that is as challenging as it is rewarding.

"I always believe in creating an immersive auditory experience that complements the visual narrative of the film," says Saibu V Simon. "My collaboration with Maris Vijay for VattaaKanal has been a musical journey where technology meets creativity. We are thrilled to present the unique soundscape we've developed."

Conversely, Maris Vijay, the man behind the popular studio label M-Muzik, has been a game-changer in the music industry. A force to reckon with, Vijay's footprints span across Hollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood and now he is soon to make a debut in Pollywood as well. His musical wizardry continues to inspire the younger generation.

This partnership marks a significant milestone as it brings together two of India's most influential figures in sound engineering and music composition. The highly anticipated "VattaKanal" is set to make waves in the cinematic world, not just for its gripping storyline but also for its riveting auditory experience, expertly crafted by Saibu V Simon and Maris Vijay. Their artistic convergence symbolizes an exciting time for the Indian film industry, and fans eagerly await the sonic extravaganza that "VattaKanal" promises to deliver.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTmQTG0DW3c&t=71s

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)