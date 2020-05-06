'Bois Locker Room': Admin of Instagram group, a class 12 student, arrested

A day after Delhi Police apprehended a juvenile in connection with an Instagram chat group where schoolboys shared obscene messages objectionable pictures of minor girls, the admin of the group was arrested on Wednesday by the Cyber Cell.

Police said the arrested person is an 18-year-old class 12 student of a school in Delhi-NCR and appeared for his board examinations this year. He is the admin of the group named 'bois locker room' where schoolboys shared objectionable pictures of underage girls and discussed rape.

The Police had said on Tuesday that it had identified 10 members of the group.

A senior police official said that four group members, all aged above 18, joined the probe on Wednesday.

The juveniles are being quizzed at their home in the presence of their parents and members of NGOs.

Delhi Police said it has sought information regarding the members of the group from Instagram.

"The CyPAD Unit has asked for information about the alleged group and it's members from Instagram. The report from the Platform is awaited. The devices of the identified members of the group have been seized and sent for forensic analysis," a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

The role of other group members is being ascertained, he said.

The Delhi Commission for Women had on Monday issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police after massive outrage over the leaked group chats.

The Instagram group came to light after a girl from south Delhi was able to gain access to the group's chats and shared the screenshots.

The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group who were seen sharing pictures of girls and passing lewd comments on them.

As the outrage gained traction, the Delhi Commission for Women swung into action.

"I saw screenshots of 'Boys Locker Room' group on Instagram. This is a clear example of a gruesome criminal and rapist mindset," Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said.

"We are issuing a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police. All the boys in this group should be arrested," she added.

In its notice to Instagram, the DCW asked the social media platform to provide various information about the administrators and participants of this group including username/handle name, email ID, IP address, location etc.

The women's panel also asked the Facebook-owned platform to state whether the matter has been taken up by the social media company and action taken thereof.