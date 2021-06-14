Black fungus: 1,06,300 vials of Amphotericin-B allocated to states, UTs

A total of 53,000 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all the states, UTs and Central Institutions on Monday.

As many as 1,06,300 vials of black fungus drugs Amphotericin B have been allocated to states, union territories and to the Central Institutions, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda said on Monday.

"Ensuring significant availability of Liposomal Amphotericin B, additional 106300 vials of the drug have been allocated across all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today," Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet.

Gowda said that a total of 53,000 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all the states, UTs and Central Institutions on Monday.

"A total of 53,000 vials of Conventional #Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all the States/UTs & Central Institutions today. The allocation of #ConventionalAmphotericin B is being made to ensure its smooth supply and timely treatment of patients," he said in another tweet.

"Additional 9,400 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B have been allocated to Karnataka today. So far, total 49,870 vials of the drug have been made to the state. Besides this, 4,680 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B have also been allocated to Karnataka today," he added.

On May 27, the Central government gave a licence to five companies to ramp up the production of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections, which is used to treat black fungus or mucormycosis.