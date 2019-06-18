BJP working president JP Nadda: Ex-ABVP president who became a trusted Modi-Shah lieutenant

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday elected Jagat Prakash Nadda as its national working president of the party. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday evening informed media that JP Nadda was appointed as BJP's working president, after party's Parliamentary board meeting.

However, party informed that Amit Shah will continue to be BJP's national president. The parliamentary board meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah while senior leaders also attended the meeting.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, "BJP won several elections under leadership of Amit Shah Ji. But since PM appointed him Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president.”

Speaking after being elected as working president of the BJP, JP Nadda said, "I will try to strengthen the party as its worker...serving the party is like worship for me."

Thanking Shah, Nadda said that under his leadership the party touched new heights which is exemplary and in the same way he will also serve the party.

