BJP working president JP Nadda: Ex-ABVP president who became a trusted Modi-Shah lieutenant
Speaking after being elected as working president of the BJP, JP Nadda said, "I will try to strengthen the party as its worker...serving the party is like worship for me."
JP Nadda with PM Modi and Amit Shah Photo: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday elected Jagat Prakash Nadda as its national working president of the party. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday evening informed media that JP Nadda was appointed as BJP's working president, after party's Parliamentary board meeting.
However, party informed that Amit Shah will continue to be BJP's national president. The parliamentary board meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah while senior leaders also attended the meeting.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, "BJP won several elections under leadership of Amit Shah Ji. But since PM appointed him Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president.”
Thanking Shah, Nadda said that under his leadership the party touched new heights which is exemplary and in the same way he will also serve the party.
10 things to know about BJP's working president JP Nadda
- JP Nadda served as BJP general secretary and was one of the key leaders to oversee BJP's 2014 election campaign when the party won with a thumping majority.
- Nadda was given the charge to oversee BJP's campaign for Maharashtra assembly election. The party won the election following which PM Modi inducted him in the government and given charge of the health portfolio replacing the then health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
- In 1933, he fought his first assembly election from Himachal Pradesh and won it.
- JP Nadda served as national general secretary of the ABVP, the students wing of the BJP, from 1984 to 1989. He was later appointed as Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president in 1991.
- JP Nadda was one of the key leaders who further advanced PM Modi's flagship schemes including Ayushman Bharat, health-insurance.
- JP Nadda was included in the party's top decision-making body — parliamentary board — which takes key decisions on assembly and general elections. He was also made the member of BJP's central election committee.
- In 1984, Nadda became ABVP president after BJP's student wing defeated Students' Federation of India (SFI) in the Himachal Pradesh University for the first time.
- Nadda was born in Patna to a Brahmin family from Himachal Pradesh and did his schooling from St Xavier’s school and Patna University. H
- e pursued LLB from Himachal Pradesh.
- During his studies at Patna University, Nadda was elected as secretary in 1977 students' union election when JP movement was at its peak against the then Indira Gandhi government at the Centre.