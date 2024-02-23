Twitter
'BJP trying to..': Karnataka ministers defend 10% tax on temples amid row

Minister for Transport, Ramalinga Reddy alleged that BJP is 'anti-Hindu' adding that the party which was in power in 2011 had made the amendments to the Bill.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

After criticisms regarding the Karnataka government's amendments to the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Bill, ministers Ramalinga Reddy and Dinesh Gundu Rao came in defence of the decision while criticising the opposition, BJP.

Minister for Transport, Ramalinga Reddy alleged that BJP is 'anti-Hindu' adding that the party which was in power in 2011 had made the amendments to the Bill.

"We are not anti-Hindu. Actually, the BJP is anti-Hindu. This Act came into existence in 2003. In 2011, they made some amendments. At that time, up to Rs 5 lakh, there were about 34,000 temples - they did not give any money for Dharmika Parishad. From Rs 5 Lakhs to Rs 10 Lakhs, there are about 193 'B grade' temples - they have to give 5 percent. More than Rs 10 Lakhs, there are about 205 temples - they have to give 10 percent. They approved this amendment in 2011 in the Assembly. Who is anti-Hindu? BJP," Minister Reddy said.

"In the interest of the most neglected 'C grade' temples in Karnataka, if I give Rs 2-3 lakhs, they can repair, reconstruct. This is the idea," he said.

Minister for Health, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the BJP should realise the Bill is for the benefit of the temples. He alleged that when the government is trying to help smaller temples, the BJP is trying to mislead.

"The BJP should realise that what we are doing is actually for the benefit of temples. We amended the Act. Temples that were earning more than Rs 25 lakhs were being charged 10 percent earlier. Even when the BJP government was there, the same 10 per cent was being taken by the Muzrai Department. Now, we have taken up the slab and gone to Rs 1 crore and above. We are helping the smaller temples," Minister Rao said.

"BJP is trying to mislead the people. This money is going to be used for smaller temples so that we can develop those temples," he added.

Karnataka government passed 'Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024' that mandates the state to collect 10 per cent tax from temples that have revenues exceeding Rs 1 crore and 5 per cent from those with revenues ranging between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

The BJP criticized the state government, accusing it of implementing 'Anti-Hindu' policies. State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa alleged that the government passed the bill to replenish its depleted coffers.

"The Congress government, which is adopting consistently anti-Hindu policies in the state, has now taken a crooked look at the revenue of Hindu temples and passed the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments bill to fill its empty coffers," he said on X.

Former CM and BJP veteran Yediyurappa questioned why only Hindu temples are being scrutinized and not the incomes of other religions. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the allegations regarding the amendments to the Bill "appear to be misrepresented", "aiming only at misleading the public" and "polarizing people along communal lines for political leverage."

He alleged that the BJP leaders want the youth of the country to abandon their jobs and fight an imaginary war, solely to benefit the BJP politically. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

