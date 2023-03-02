BJP to support NPP: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Meghalaya Election Results 2023

Conrad Sangma called Amit Shah, he said. (File)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that after the announcement of the result of the Meghalaya assembly election, National People`s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma called up Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his blessings to form the new government in the state.

Sarma also said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda has advised the Meghalaya state unit of the party to support the NPP in forming the next government.

The Assam Chief Minister wrote on Twitter: "@SangmaConrad, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, called @AmitShahji, Home Minister, and sought his support and blessings in forming the new government."

In another tweet, Sarma wrote: "@JPNadda ji, the national president of the @BJP4India has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National People`s Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya."

Notably, Conrad Sangma and Sarma held a meeting on Wednesday at a Guwahati hotel a day ahead of the counting of the votes.

It was earlier anticipated that the BJP and NPP would come together to form the next government in Meghalaya.

The NPP has fallen short by five seats to touch the magic figure in the 60-member assembly in Meghalaya. The party got 26 seats, while the BJP managed to win 3 seats.

Another coalition partner of the NPP in the previous government, United Democratic Party (UDP), won 10 seats and is set to join hands with the NPP again.

All the three parties contested the election separately.