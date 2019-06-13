Headlines

India

BJP's newly constituted Parliament Party Executive Committee to meet on Sunday

The committee's meeting is scheduled to take place a day before the first session of Parliament begins on Monday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 08:24 AM IST

The BJP's Parliamentary Party Executive Committee will meet for the first time after its reconstitution at the Parliament on Sunday.

The committee's meeting is scheduled to take place a day before the first session of Parliament begins on Monday. The session will end on June 19 and the speaker of the Lower House is likely to be appointed on the same day.

The committee was reconstituted on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah as its members.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was appointed as the Deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha while Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Leader of the Party in Rajya Sabha with Piyush Goyal as his deputy, according to a statement released by the party.

Prahlad Joshi has been appointed as the government's Chief Whip while Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Murleedharan will be the Deputy Chief Whip of the government in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed party's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha and Narayan Lal Panchariya has been appointed the party's Chief Whip in Upper House of Parliament. 

