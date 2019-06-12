BJP's Lal Bazar March: Kolkata cops carry electric shields as ultimate tool to control crowd

Kolkata Police Wednesday were ready with electric shields to maintain law & order in case situation would have spiraled out of control during BJP's Lal Bazar march, organised against the state government.

Carrying the electric shield as a precautionary measure during BJP's protest march against the state government, the instrument would have caused an electric shock to anyone coming in contact with the shield.

The shields were installed with a red button, pressing which anybody coming in contact with it would have got an electric shock.

The electric shock would have knocked down a person if their body had remained in contact with the shield for more than five seconds. These shields have never been used by the police on previous occasions in Kolkata.

The BJP on Sunday announced ''Lalbazar Abhiyan'' to counter West Bengal government's allegation that the saffron party was responsible for the deteriorating law and order in the state.

The decision came at a time when violent clashes broke out between BJP workers and TMC workers in Bengal's North 24 Parganas where 8 people were reportedly killed.

Earlier in the day clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel in Kolkata on Wednesday during the "Lalbazar Abhiyan" rally organised by the party to protest against the post-poll violence in Kolkata.

In order to control the protesters, police fired water cannons and used tear gas shells against the BJP activists who tried to break past the police barricade at BB Ganguly Street.

BJP's march started from Raja Subodh Mullick Square in Bowbazar and ended at Kolkata police headquarters at Lalbazar to protest against the worsening law and order situation in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's government.

BJP's General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present with other regional leaders of BJP like Locket Chatterjee, Rahul Sinha, and Dilip Ghosh at the rally.

Police Personnel has been deployed at different places in the city and barricades have been placed at Central Avenue and BB Ganguly street.