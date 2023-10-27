Headlines

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

Attacking the Congress and the ruling BRS, he alleged that both are dynastic parties and cannot do good for the state.

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

Attacking the Congress and the ruling BRS, he alleged that both are dynastic parties and cannot do good for the state.

PTI

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP would pick a leader from the Backward Class for the chief minister’s post in Telangana if the party comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Addressing an election rally at Suryapet, he urged the people of Telangana to elect a BJP government in the state. “Today, I want to tell the people of Telangana: You bless BJP and make a BJP government, BJP’s next chief minister of Telangana would be from the Backward Class. We have decided this,” he said.

Attacking the Congress and the ruling BRS, he alleged that both are dynastic parties and cannot do good for the state. “Only the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can make Telangana a fully developed state,” he said.

While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to make his son K T Rama Rao the Chief Minister, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, he said.

“While BJP’s aim is welfare of the poor, the aim of Congress and BRS is the welfare of their respective families,” he alleged. He accused BRS of being anti-poor, anti-Dalit, and anti-OBC.

He questioned CM KCR over his poll promises, including making a Dalit leader the chief minister and providing three acres of land to Dalits.

“KCR had promised a budget of Rs 50,000 crore for welfare of SCs; has he made the said allocation,” Shah asked. “KCR had promised to spend Rs 10,000 crore every year for the welfare of the Backward Class; what happened to the promise,” the senior BJP leader further asked.

The Modi government has introduced several measures for welfare of the Backward Class; it made a provision for a Backward Class Commission in the Constitution and gave constitutional status to the Backward Class, he said.

Speaking specifically about Telangana, he said that the Modi government has spent Rs 25 lakh crore for Telangana’s development in the past 9 years. Shah, who asked the gathering whether a Ram temple should be built at Ayodhya or not, said the Lord has been in a “tent” for the last 550 years.

PM Modi will go there and perform ‘pranpratishta’ at the temple on January 22 (2024), he added. He told the people of Suryapet to book their tickets to visit Ayodhya where the grand Ram temple would be ready at the birthplace of Lord Ram by the end of January. 

Shah recalled PM Modi’s recent announcements of setting up a Central Tribal University in Telangana named after tribal goddesses Sammakka-Sarakka and a National Turmeric Board for the benefit of turmeric farmers in the state.

He highlighted the NDA government’s schemes, including Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jal Jeevan Mission, construction of toilets and free distribution of food grains.

Shah launched the BJP’s poll campaign by addressing a public meeting at Adilabad and a ‘professionals and intellectuals meet’ in Hyderabad on October 10, a day after the announcement of the schedule for the November 30 legislative assembly polls in the state. 

