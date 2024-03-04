Twitter
BJP's Barabanki candidate opts out of Lok Sabha race over alleged obscene video

Upendra Singh Rawat, who was fielded again by the party from Barabanki, said he will not contest any election till proven innocent.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 05:16 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: X/@upendrasinghMP
A day after an obscene video allegedly involving him surfaced on social media, BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat who has been fielded again by the party from Barabanki on Monday said he will not contest any election till proven innocent.

He also demanded an investigation into the matter.

In a post on X in Hindi, Rawat said, “An fake video of mine generated by deepfake AI technology is being made viral, for which I have lodged an FIR.” He said he has requested the party president to get it investigated.

“I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent,” the first-time MP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

