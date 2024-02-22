Twitter
Headlines

Beda Paar: Sona Mohapatra expresses every new bride’s inner thoughts in new ‘vintage’ song from Laapataa Ladies

BJP President JP Nadda takes a dig at INDIA Bloc, calls it 'alliance of corruption groups'

Delhi's CM Kejriwal calls all-party meeting on increased water bills today

Meet India's highest paid OTT actress, debut film was super flop, not Sushmita, Samantha, Radhika Apte, she charges..

Meet man who quit job as police officer to become actor, became a star after working in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Beda Paar: Sona Mohapatra expresses every new bride’s inner thoughts in new ‘vintage’ song from Laapataa Ladies

BJP President JP Nadda takes a dig at INDIA Bloc, calls it 'alliance of corruption groups'

Delhi's CM Kejriwal calls all-party meeting on increased water bills today

Here’s how many crores top Bollywood stars charge to perform at private events

From Rs 119 crore home to swanky cars: 5 most expensive things owned by Deepika Padukone

Benefits of drinking warm milk before going to sleep

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Beda Paar: Sona Mohapatra expresses every new bride’s inner thoughts in new ‘vintage’ song from Laapataa Ladies

Meet India's highest paid OTT actress, debut film was super flop, not Sushmita, Samantha, Radhika Apte, she charges..

Meet man who quit job as police officer to become actor, became a star after working in...

HomeIndia

India

BJP President JP Nadda takes a dig at INDIA Bloc, calls it 'alliance of corruption groups'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said that wherever Rahul takes his yatra, it is not 'Nyay or Jodo Yatra', but it's 'Anyay and Todo Yatra'.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 09:57 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hitting out at the opposition's INDIA bloc, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said that the opposition group consists of individuals involved in corrupt practices. Addressing the party workers here, Nadda said, "This is the alliance of corruption groups."

He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said that wherever Rahul takes his yatra, it is not 'Nyay or Jodo Yatra', but it's 'Anyay and Todo Yatra'. 

Pointing to the corruption cases during Uddhav Thackeray's rule and the dodging of ED summons by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, Nadda said, "Did corruption happen in Maharashtra or not? Corruption happened during Uddhav's rule, his Home Minister remained in jail or not. Kejriwal is avoiding ED, why is he afraid?" Nadda said.

Recalling the words of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1980, Nadda quoted, "Andhera Chatega, Suraj niklega aur Kamal khilega" (the darkness will end, the sun will rise, and the lotus will blossom). He asserted that today, under the leadership of Modi ji, the lotus has indeed blossomed. "Today we can say that the lotus has blossomed under the leadership of Modi ji," he said.

On the party's journey, he said, "We have seen struggles, we have seen ourselves in two numbers and today we are also seen as the largest party in the world. Our responsibilities also increase. It is very important to tell that we have come out of darkness and reached light. There was a time when we were satisfied by forming 5 to 6 governments in the state. Today we are happy that in 17 states there is NDA government, Mahayuti government, and 58 percent population is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Within 10 years Modi ji changed the definition of politics." 

He also pointed out that earlier the poor were cheated, but today his government gave strength to the poor and empowered women.

READ | Amid suspense over Kamal Nath's next political move, several Congressmen from MP's Chhindwara join BJP

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's would-be bahu repeats her lehenga at friend's wedding, video goes viral

IPL 2024: 17th Season of Indian Premier League to start from this date; check details

Byju’s rights issue to raise 200 million dollars fully subscribed

Expertifie's System Design Online Course Set to Propel Tech Aspirants to Success in 2024

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra groove to Mundeya Tu Bachke Rahi, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE