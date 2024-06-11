Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals she welcomed both her children via surrogacy after the age of 50

NEET UG 2024 entrance exam: SC to hear petition today over alleged paper leak

Meet Miss India finalist who left modelling to crack UPSC in 1st try with self-study, but chose not to be IAS due to...

BJP Odisha Legislature Party to meet today to elect state's new CM

Apple betting big on AI, ChatGPT in the upcoming iOS 18, here’s how it will work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NEET UG 2024 entrance exam: SC to hear petition today over alleged paper leak

Meet Miss India finalist who left modelling to crack UPSC in 1st try with self-study, but chose not to be IAS due to...

BJP Odisha Legislature Party to meet today to elect state's new CM

9 Bollywood films based on real-life terror attacks

Fatty liver: Swelling in these body parts indicates liver disease

Indian states with maximum illiterate population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals she welcomed both her children via surrogacy after the age of 50

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

HomeIndia

India

BJP Odisha Legislature Party to meet today to elect state's new CM

On June 4, the BJP secured a majority by winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. However, the party has yet to designate a leader for the CM's post.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

BJP Odisha Legislature Party to meet today to elect state's new CM
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The BJP legislature party of Odisha will hold its first meeting on Tuesday to elect the chief minister and the new government will take oath the next day, a senior party leader said.

Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi confirmed that the BJP's legislature party meeting will take place at 4:30 pm at the party's state headquarters. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav will attend as observers.

Sarangi added that the new BJP government will take oath at 5 pm on June 12 (Wednesday).

On June 4, the BJP secured a majority by winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. However, the party has yet to designate a leader for the CM's post.

While senior Odisha MP Dharmendra Pradhan's prospects of assuming the role of chief minister appear dim following his induction into the Modi 3.0 government, attention has shifted to Brajarajnagar MLA-elect Suresh Pujari, who returned from New Delhi on Monday.

Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, the BJP's Odisha in-charge, said, "The legislature party meeting will be held on Tuesday, and the new government will take oath on June 12." "Experienced leaders led by newly-appointed observers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav will hold a discussion with the legislators." Pujari said.

Regarding speculations about Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu being considered for the CM post, Tomar said, "There is nothing of that sort. I have no knowledge about it. However, everything will be decided in the BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday." In addition to Pujari, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, KV Singh, and Mohan Majhi are also contenders for the chief minister's post. Pujari emphasized that there is no competition within the party. "The Parliamentary Party will make the final decision, which will be endorsed by the legislature party," he noted.

However, party leaders anticipate that the BJP leadership might unveil a surprise announcement, as seen in previous instances in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Consultations will occur at the highest level, and based on consensus, the next Odisha CM's name will be unveiled by the observers, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 2:30 pm on June 12 and proceed to Raj Bhavan from the airport. He will then head to Janata Maidan to attend the oath-taking ceremony, Sarangi said.

While the party has proposed a roadshow for Modi in the state capital before the swearing-in ceremony on June 12, police confirmation is pending.

Nevertheless, comprehensive security arrangements are underway. The Commissionerate Police has implemented stringent security measures for the event, with authorities at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) facilitating smooth VVIP movement.

In addition to Modi, several dignitaries, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states, are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Odisha CM and other Ministers.

Commissionerate Police has collaborated with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and other agencies like NSG and CRPF to ensure security, given the likely attendance of numerous VVIPs. An estimated 50,000 attendees, including MLAs and MPs, are anticipated at the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Virendra Kumar Khatik, who is famous for his old scooter, used to make punctures, now a Union Minister in Modi 3.0

Calmosis, Bengaluru startup, at forefront of using medical cannabis in India, aims to enhance health, promote wellness

'She knew how to play PR game': Ashmit Patel recalls Mallika Sherawat accusing him of choking her on Murder set

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC reprimands Australia star Matthew Wade for…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement