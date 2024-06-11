BJP Odisha Legislature Party to meet today to elect state's new CM

On June 4, the BJP secured a majority by winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. However, the party has yet to designate a leader for the CM's post.

The BJP legislature party of Odisha will hold its first meeting on Tuesday to elect the chief minister and the new government will take oath the next day, a senior party leader said.

Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi confirmed that the BJP's legislature party meeting will take place at 4:30 pm at the party's state headquarters. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav will attend as observers.

Sarangi added that the new BJP government will take oath at 5 pm on June 12 (Wednesday).

While senior Odisha MP Dharmendra Pradhan's prospects of assuming the role of chief minister appear dim following his induction into the Modi 3.0 government, attention has shifted to Brajarajnagar MLA-elect Suresh Pujari, who returned from New Delhi on Monday.

Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, the BJP's Odisha in-charge, said, "The legislature party meeting will be held on Tuesday, and the new government will take oath on June 12." "Experienced leaders led by newly-appointed observers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav will hold a discussion with the legislators." Pujari said.

Regarding speculations about Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu being considered for the CM post, Tomar said, "There is nothing of that sort. I have no knowledge about it. However, everything will be decided in the BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday." In addition to Pujari, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, KV Singh, and Mohan Majhi are also contenders for the chief minister's post. Pujari emphasized that there is no competition within the party. "The Parliamentary Party will make the final decision, which will be endorsed by the legislature party," he noted.

However, party leaders anticipate that the BJP leadership might unveil a surprise announcement, as seen in previous instances in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Consultations will occur at the highest level, and based on consensus, the next Odisha CM's name will be unveiled by the observers, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 2:30 pm on June 12 and proceed to Raj Bhavan from the airport. He will then head to Janata Maidan to attend the oath-taking ceremony, Sarangi said.

While the party has proposed a roadshow for Modi in the state capital before the swearing-in ceremony on June 12, police confirmation is pending.

Nevertheless, comprehensive security arrangements are underway. The Commissionerate Police has implemented stringent security measures for the event, with authorities at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) facilitating smooth VVIP movement.

In addition to Modi, several dignitaries, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states, are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Odisha CM and other Ministers.

Commissionerate Police has collaborated with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and other agencies like NSG and CRPF to ensure security, given the likely attendance of numerous VVIPs. An estimated 50,000 attendees, including MLAs and MPs, are anticipated at the event.

