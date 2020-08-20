BJP MP writes to LS Speaker, urges him to remove Shashi Tharoor as chairman of IT panel

Nishikant Dubey's letter to Speaker Om Birla comes after Shashi Tharoor said he would summon Facebook officials over allegations of bias favouring the BJP and its leaders.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to remove Congress' Shashi Tharoor as the chairman of the parliamentary panel on IT.

The BJP MP from Godda in Jharkhand alleged that Tharoor had shown “terrible disdain towards established” parliamentary institutions in summoning Facebook.

He has asked the Lok Sabha speaker to persuade Tharoor to proceed on leave under rule 258(3) of the Rules of the Procedure and Conduct in Lok Sabha.

He has also requested the Speaker to invoke Rule 283 with provisions in rules of procedures for removing Shashi Tharoor as the chairman of the IT panel.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, another BJP MP and a member of the panel has also shot off a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Tharoor for speaking in public about his intention to summon Facebook officials without discussing the matter first in the parliamentary committee.

"Issuing statements as to who would be summoned and what would be the agenda of the meeting is absolutely uncalled for and is violative of the procedures of the Lok Sabha. The proclivity of the IT committee chairman to speak to media first undermines the functioning of the committee members and the committee itself," Rathore told reporters on Thursday.

Rathore said the IT committee members have no issue on "summoning whosoever the committee feels needs to be summoned for the protection of the rights of citizens of our country" but added that the matter should be discussed in the panel first.

Tharoor had spoken about summoning Facebook officials before the committee following a report in the Wall Street Journal which claimed that social media giant refused to apply hate speech rules to certain ruling party politicians.