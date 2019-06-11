BJP MP Virendra Kumar to be the Protem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

Headlines

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she, Saif named their son Taimur; recalls 'traumatic time' after being trolled for his name

Noida SC lawyer murder: How property dispute sparked marital rift; killer husband undetected for 24 hours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeIndia

India

BJP MP Virendra Kumar to be the Protem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

Usually, the senior-most member of the House is chosen as protem Speaker whose job is to oversee the oath taking by the newly-elected members and the election of a regular Speaker of the hous

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 01:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virendra Kumar, a seventh time BJP MP from Tikamgarh constituency in Madhya Pradesh and a former Union Minister, has been chosen to be the Protem Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Usually, the senior-most member of the House is chosen as protem Speaker whose job is to oversee the oath taking by the newly-elected members and the election of a regular Speaker of the house.Kumar is likely to be administered the oath of office at the Rashtapati Bhavan on April 17, the day the newly-elected Lok Sabha commences its first session. On the first two day, the new MPs will take oath. The Election for the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on June 19.

Kumar was elected to 11th Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and became the member of Standing Committee on Labour and Welfare. Later he was re-elected to the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th Lok Sabha continuously. He had served as member and Chairmen of various committees. He was also the Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs between September, 2017 and May, 2019.
The Election for the Speaker will be held on June 19.

Kumar, who holds a Ph 0D in Child Labor, had started his political career in 1977 when he became the Convener of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (A.B.V.P.), District Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.
Kumar was also associated with RSS since childhood and served a prison sentence of 16 months under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in protest against the imposition of Emergency.
He was elected to 11th Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and became the member of Standing Committee on Labour and Welfare.

Consecutively he was re-elected to the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th Lok Sabha continuously and served as the Member as well chairpersons of different committees.
Kumar was also the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Ministry of Minority Affairs between September 2017 to May 2019. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan: Two bulls fighting on road led to death of six, 2 injured

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan-KL Rahul dilemma continues for 5th spot; check playing XI

Meet chairman with net worth of Rs 1,30,000 crore, one of most-generous billionaires, donated...

Asia Cup 2023: Ind vs Pak play called off due to rain, heads into reserve day

'Disturbed' AR Rahman reacts to reports of molestation, chaos at Chennai concert: 'Let me be the sacrificial goat...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE