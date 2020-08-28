BJP MP Satyapal Singh under home isolation after showing symptoms of COVID-19

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency, Satyapal Singh has isolated himself at home after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

"I am feeling unwell, so I will be under home isolation for a few days," Satyapal Singh tweeted.

He is isolating himself at Delhi residence for a few days from today (Thursday).

In view of the rising COVID-19 outbreak, the steps were taken for his safety and that of others, sources close to him said.

Sources further said that Singh had attended many programs where he met people. However, he maintained social distancing and always wore a face mask as mandated by COVID-19 guidelines.

He felt slight soreness in the throat, following which he decided to self isolate himself.

India witnessed a record single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Friday.

With 1,057 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 61,529.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated.