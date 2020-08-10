BJP leader, who was shot at by terrorists in Kashmir's Budgam, succumbs to injuries

Abdul Hamid Najar, the BJP leader who was critically injured after being shot at by unidentified terrorists on Sunday in Ompora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

The 38-year-old was being treated at the SHMS hospital in Srinagar.

Najar was the district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha. Unknown terrorists shot him when he was on morning walk on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was launched to nab the attackers. According to police, Najar was allotted secured accommodation but he had gone out for a walk without informing the security.

Police sources said that it is likely that Najar has been targeted by terrorists.

It is the fourth attack on BJP leader since June in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 6, some unidentified terrorists had shot dead a BJP sarpanch outside his residence at Vessu in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Sarpanch identified as Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Last month Waaeem Bari, BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for north Kashmir's Bandipore district was killed by terrorists.