BJP leader Vijay Goel demands renaming of Babar Road in Delhi as '5 August Marg'

Vijay Goel also put up a new road sign with "Babar Road" crossed out and replaced with "5 August Marg".

A day before the much-anticipated Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday demanded that the Babar Road in Delhi`s Bengali market be renamed as 5 August Marg.

The former Union Minister also put up a new signboard with "Babar Road" crossed out and replaced with "5 August Marg".

"Babar was a foreign invader who got the ancient Ram temple destroyed. Therefore, I have demanded from the government that the Babar Road in Bengali Market in Delhi be renamed as 5 August Marg," Goel tweeted.

In the following tweet, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Ram temple in Ayodhya tomorrow, and on this occasion, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) should rename the Babar Road.

This comes as the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram temple is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony, in which various dignitaries from political and religious fields are scheduled to participate.