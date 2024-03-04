Twitter
BJP chief JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh after election from Gujarat

“Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f 4th March, 2024,” a Rajya Sabha parliamentary bulletin read.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 09:07 PM IST

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda resigned as Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh on Monday after he was elected to the upper house from Gujarat unopposed last month. He was among 57 Rajya Sabha members whose tenure was finishing in April.

“Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f 4th March, 2024,” a Rajya Sabha parliamentary bulletin read.

 
