Bihar unlock: CM Nitish allows partial relaxations in COVID-19 curbs as cases decline

As COVID-19 cases in Bihar continue to decline, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced partial relaxations of curbs, allowing offices to function with full attendance from June 23 to July 6.

The decision was announced after holding a COVID-19 review meeting on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Kumar said that all essential and non-essential shops can operate in Bihar till 7 pm, while public parks and gardens will remain open from 6 am to 12 pm.

However, the Chief Minister said that the night curfew will continue in the state from 9 pm to 5 am, adding that people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 norms, including usage of masks and practising social distancing, to ensure that cases do not rise again.

"Reviewed the status of corona infection. From June 23 to July 6, government and non-government offices will function with 100% attendance, shops will open till 7 pm, night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am," Nitish tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा की। 23 जून से 6 जुलाई तक सरकारी एवं गैर-सरकारी कार्यालय शत-प्रतिशत उपस्थिति के साथ काम करेंगे, दुकानें 7 बजे संध्या तक खुलेगी, रात्रि कर्फ्यू रात्रि 9 बजे से सुबह 5 बजे तक लागू रहेगा। (1/2) June 21, 2021

It may be recalled that a complete lockdown was imposed in the state on May 5 after a surge in COVID infections.

Bihar, one of the worst-hit states in the country, has been reporting a decline in daily COVID-19 cases.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar has 3,189 active COVID-19 cases at present.

(With IANS inputs)